It will be remembered that last summer United States District Attorney Bristol, Special Agent T. B. Newhausen and other federal officials visited this section and gave the irrigation system of the Deschutes Irrigation & Power Company a thorough investigation prepatory to the issuance of patents to the slate by the new federal government. It is now learned that Mr. Newhausen’s report has been but recently sent in to the government and upon receipt of it orders were at once issued to pass to patent the lands reclaimed by the D. I. & P. Co. This action by the government discounts completely the charge of “graft” that was lodged against the company a few months ago, and proves conclusively that the parties who were responsible for the complaint were spreading a malicious and damaging falsehood. The work of the Deschutes Irrigation & Power Company now bears the stamp of the government’s approval.
A petition is being circulated in Bend which in being freely signed, extending to Senators Fulton and Bourne the thanks of the people of this community of the work they did in getting the lands of the Deschutes Irrigation & Power Company approved for patent by federal officials. It is said that the officials at Washington were handling this matter in their usual dilatory manner. The aid of these two senators was invoked, and they took up the matter. Soon thereafter the lands were approved for patent, and settlers will now be able to get their deeds, which will be of great value to the man who has bought ditch land, to the irrigation company, and in fact to the entire section. Senators Fulton and Bourne, in hurrying this matter along, performed a worthy service for this section. The petition referred to should carry the signature of very many in this region.
Editor’s note: The following historical editorials originally appeared in what was then called The Bend Bulletin on Dec. 20, 1907.
