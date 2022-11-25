It will be remembered that last summer United States District Attorney Bristol, Special Agent T. B. Newhausen and other federal officials visited this section and gave the irrigation system of the Deschutes Irrigation & Power Company a thorough investigation prepatory to the issuance of patents to the slate by the new federal government. It is now learned that Mr. Newhausen’s report has been but recently sent in to the government and upon receipt of it orders were at once issued to pass to patent the lands reclaimed by the D. I. & P. Co. This action by the government discounts completely the charge of “graft” that was lodged against the company a few months ago, and proves conclusively that the parties who were responsible for the complaint were spreading a malicious and damaging falsehood. The work of the Deschutes Irrigation & Power Company now bears the stamp of the government’s approval.

Editor’s note: The following historical editorials originally appeared in what was then called The Bend Bulletin on Dec. 20, 1907.

