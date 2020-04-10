Editor’s note: The following historical editorials were originally published in what was then called The Bend Bulletin on April 14, 1903.
No great amount of wind has been expended to notify the world of the doings of the Lewis Brick Company, but the modest fact exists that a very considerable industry has been established by this concern and it is going ahead with commendable energy. This is the sort of industry that makes the community industrially strong, instead of sending away for brick the money is kept at home and a superior article is provided here. Here is the creation of wealth for the individual and the community — the production of several blades where none grew before. By this process prosperity and stability come. It deserves all encouragement.
As to the railroad, it is coming: there can be no doubt of that. There can be no doubt that the people who have invested large sums of money in reclamation of Deschutes lands, and are still investing in it, mean to realize a profit on their investment, too, and the only way to do that is to get the land occupied. There is no profit in building expensive irrigation works unless they are used by settlers at $1 an acre a year. Adequate transportation facilities will greatly hasten the settlement of these lands. The railroad will solve the only remaining problem in the development of the Deschutes valley.
While the irrigation interests have been most active in measures to open this region, it must not be forgotten that the lumbermen are also working in this direction. The attitude of the lumbermen may be even more significant of a coming railroad, because their business depends absolutely upon transportation, while agricultural development can proceed without a railroad, comparatively slow though such progress might be. And A.B. Hammond, who manifests a sudden interest in this country, is first and essentially a lumberman and only incidentally a railroad man. For our agricultural development a railroad is highly desirable; for our manufacturing development a railroad is an absolute necessity. …
