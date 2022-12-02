The year 1907 breaks all records in Portland, and what is true here is an index in a proportionate degree of every place between the Rocky Mountains and the Pacific Ocean — this great section is the most prosperous part of America, and will continue to be. The increase in manufactured products has been 30 percent; the sales of merchandise are considerably greater than in 1906. No year has brought so great an immigration. Postal receipts, exports and imports, the products from the farm and dairy, and those from the orchard, and every other resource by which prosperity can be pulsed, prove an unprecedented growth, and if we will only shake off this temporary impulse to hedge, 1908 can be made a still greater year.

Editor’s note: The following historical editorial originally appeared in the January 3, 1908, edition of what was then called The Bend Bulletin.

