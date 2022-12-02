The year 1907 breaks all records in Portland, and what is true here is an index in a proportionate degree of every place between the Rocky Mountains and the Pacific Ocean — this great section is the most prosperous part of America, and will continue to be. The increase in manufactured products has been 30 percent; the sales of merchandise are considerably greater than in 1906. No year has brought so great an immigration. Postal receipts, exports and imports, the products from the farm and dairy, and those from the orchard, and every other resource by which prosperity can be pulsed, prove an unprecedented growth, and if we will only shake off this temporary impulse to hedge, 1908 can be made a still greater year.
. . .
What about the fences now? This changeable weather is the time to put in repair of all broken down fences and gates. Make the gates between showers and put them on in between times. When the fences are not in good repair there is not only to be considered what the stock will eat and destroy but the risk to the stock themselves, especially barbed wire fencing; the latter is too often not considered until a horse or cow has gotten tangled up in it and is nearly ruined. Let’s get those fences in good repair for the coming year, and if you are not using all the ground on account of the old “worm” fence consider a new wire fence — not barbed wire. Do not allow brush and weeds to grow around your fence, it affords fine harbor for woodchucks, squirrels and other pestiferous animals that do much damage to the crops.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Editor’s note: The following historical editorial originally appeared in the January 3, 1908, edition of what was then called The Bend Bulletin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.