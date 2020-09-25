Bend’s excellent schools are drawing families to schools. This is one of the advantages of town life that all appreciate. Bend’s schools will be kept in the very front rank.
…
It is lucky for the state that a license fee is required for merely hunting. Shooting game is quite different from hunting.
…
The last month of the Portland fair has been entered upon. After the fair is over the rest of the state will get a show. Until that time the rest of the state will be dull. The outside revival will date from Oct. 13.
…
Many a country has been made by a less favorable showing than our sugar beets make. The report published in another column of this paper is more than gratifying. It proves the wisdom of the Portland syndicate which is to put 6,000 acres in sugar beets a few miles east of Bend and build a sugar beet mill. These hard facts cannot be knocked.
…
Now the Oregon Development Company is preparing for activity on the Upper Deschutes. The town of Rosland will be the local center of this enterprise. It is said that the segregation will soon be approved and the way opened for active work. On all sides these development projects are taking shape and Bend is the center that will serve them all.
…
The third trial of Williamson, Gesner and Biggs will come to a close in Portland this week. It has differed materially from its two predecessors, Judge Hunt allowing more latitude to both sides than did Judge DeHaven. This has resulted in getting a fuller view of facts before the jury, which ought this time to be able to agree on a verdict one way or the other.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.