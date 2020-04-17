Bend neglected the precaution of copyrighting her ordinances and now Lakeview is adopting them verbatim et literatim et punctuatim.
…
The Antelope Herald has blossomed out into a seven-column folio and finds plenty of good, crisp news to fill the increased space. This speaks well for Antelope. It is the sign by which the outside world knows of the towns prosperity.
…
“There are many signs which make it evident that the time for building railroad extensions into the interior of the state, something so long called for and so long denied, is now so close at hand,” says the Portland Journal in an editorial. All railroad plans now involve Central Oregon as the great field for coming development. Our time for transportation seems near at hand.
…
For fantastic jackassticality the Sunday Oregonian’s railroad “news” would be hard to beat. To say nothing of the “O.R. & N. extension of the C & E,” the Nevada, California & Oregon is projected northeastward from Klamath Falls and the remarkable statement is made that “southbound trains would run of their own weight into San Francisco” over that line. We wonder when that railroad was shifted over from its junction at Reno, Nev. and what had become of the Weed road from Pokegama and when cars began running over the Sierra Nevada range “by their own weight?” And would that standard gauge “O. R. & N. extension of the C. & E” manage the connection with the narrow gauge N. C. & O? Also, what is the new place, locality or thing so boldly put down on the Oregonian’s map as “Wallalula?” All of which illustrates the keenness of the intelligence with which Portland comprehends this country.
…
In appointing John H. Harper to be his chief deputy, Sheriff Smith has insured honest and efficient service in that important position.
…
If the indicted land swindlers were really so eager to get their cases to trial in order that their innocence should be established before the world, why are they fighting on technicalities? If they can establish their guiltlessness in open court why not do so and thus promptly dispose of the whole matter and prove that Heney is bad man. This applies to the big offenders, of course. The lesser ones follow the leaders from force of habit rather than from any independent volition.
