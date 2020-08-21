Bend is to have a $5,000 schoolhouse. It now has teaching talent of the best and it will have facilities of the best.
…
The big Pilot Butte flume of the D.I. & P. Co. is completed. The intake is now to be enlarged and gates are to be erected at its foot and then it will be ready for regular business.
…
The Cline Falls Press is no more. The bonus pap ceased and the printer dropped his “sit.” The very appearance of the enterprise condemned it. A piece of commercial job work is one thing: a real newspaper is not done that way. And the public knows it.
…
The spirit manifested in the school bond election yesterday will cause things to be done here. It was not a blind following. The voters made careful inquiry as to the facts and the effect of their votes, their judgment was convinced and they were of one opinion and action.
…
Death is rarely a welcome visitor and in such a tragedy as occurred at the Chapman homestead last Friday the grim reaper brings more than the usual path of cutting off a promising life. All must die, however, and it does not so much matter when as how — whether in discharge of duty or in shirking. This young man, as was his wont, was doing his best — carrying his full share of the work of life — when his activities were ended in a moment. The uselessness of the sacrifice, the ease with which it might have been avoided, are elements that are present in most accidents … bruised hearts and blasted hopes awaken the deepest sympathy in every soul and do something to strengthen the tie that binds frail humanity into some measure of fellowship.
