The city council passed Tuesday night the license ordinance which has been famous for two months. And it passed the ordinance practically without change from the form in which it was introduced. The measure is famous because it never contained what was attributed to it. It never contained a hint of licensing general business. No such proposal was ever before the Bend council. But a lot of people refused to look at the fact and chose rather to get heated and uncomfortable over a purely imaginary thing.
…
The advent of March was lamb-like enough to suit the most exacting, and its exit is leonine enough to suit any but the most unreasonable persons. Thus does the adage receive another exemplification.
…
Every railroad report these days involves Central Oregon, with Bend as the hub; the auto line this week started its roundhouse in Bend; large fruit development project for this region has just been put into shape; government experiment work has been set going here this week; sawmill men are coming into the country with apparent assurance that transportation will soon be provided; there are 200 children in this part of the school district now as against 85 in the whole a year ago; 3417 silly rumors have been spawned this week; fish will begin biting tomorrow, and all is well.
…
Reduction of the pay of construction forces on the reclamation work has had the effect of greatly lessening the number of men employed — reducing them to about one-third the number that was on the work at the highest. This, of course, has had its effect on the business of Bend, as it would any community. But Bend’s business and prosperity are not bound up in the fortunes of a ditch construction camp. In the very nature of the case construction activity was bound to be temporary. Construction forces must soon move on. Their presence lent a certain activity that departs with them. If anyone was fooled into the belief that the prosperity of the locality depended upon these camps he was very unwise....
