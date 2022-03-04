With the railroad building into Bend and with the accompanying development in full swing, there should be an organization at this place whose focus is to advertise Bend and the Bend country; collects exhibits of grain and lumber, etc. and plan them on exhibition; gather information and spread it broadcast. In short, an organization that will have every man, woman and child enthused with the great possibilities of this region so that when a stranger appears in our midst he cannot help but see the public spirit of progressiveness that dominates everyone and everything. There is a splendid field in Bend for a “push” club, “booster” club or something of that nature. Let the good work begin.
When the Oregon Trunk Line begins to build into Central Oregon, then watch the dirt begin to fly on the extension of the Corvallis & Eastern.
It is good news that comes this week with the announcement that there has been a change in the stockholders and in the management of the Columbia Southern Irrigation Company; good news because it promises that the trouble which has existed between the state land board and this company for the last year or longer will now be brought to an end. While no official announcement has come, from the state land board to show that new management has agreed to the propositions demanded by the board, yet it is natural to believe that such agreement will be made, because that is the only matter in which the stockholders can protect themselves and save their contract from being cancelled. Furthermore, the new management announces that it will proceed with the reclamation of its 27,000 acres that it will build the necessary reservoirs, and that it will prepare to furnish water to homesteaders and others owning land not in the company’s segregation.... This section possesses the latent possibilities of making splendid homes for hundreds of people. What is needed to accomplish this result is a company that will act in good faith in the reclamation of the land.
Editor’s note: The following historical editorials originally appeared in the April 12, 1907 edition of what was then called The Bend Bulletin.
