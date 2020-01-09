Who’ll organize a fire department? There is need for such an organization and the water to work with will be available by the time the firemen are ready for it.

....

One difference between Bend and Prineville has been harvesting 6-inches ice for the past four days, while in Bend ice seekers can’t get a slab more than 3 inches thick. Perry Poindexter please copy.

....

Bend’s new bank starts the year with deposits aggregating $46,000 and they are steadily growing as people grow accustomed to doing banking business here. It is very carefully managed and is a large factor in the substantial development of this region.

....

Russia never tires of declaring that she will fight to the bitter end. Isn’t it bitter enough, yet?

....

The views of our esteemed contemporary, the Lakeview Examiner on the recent ruling of the land department relative to readvertisement of timber claims in withdrawn areas, exactly coincide with those of The Bulletin. The leading editorial of last week’s Examiner did not differ by so much as a comma from The Bulletin’s statement. These coincidences have been noticed several times lately. It is just a little suspicious, however, that the Examiner invariably thinks its thoughts a week after they appear in The Bulletin. We wonder whether it is unconscious cerebration, kleptomaniacy, benevolent assimilation or simple thieving.

....

The legislature is in session at Salem, with Dr. Kuykendall of Eugene, president of the Senate, and Banker Mills of Portland Speaker of the House. Now look for something calculated to relieve certain high functionaries from the opprobrium of recent indictments.