“Of course Bend will have a jail that it will be impossible to break,” remarks the acute Salem Statesman.
…
In considering the statement of the Bend post office, which appears in another column, it should be a remembered that a year ago Bend was too insignificant to have a post office at all. Now its business is next to the largest in Central Oregon.
…
If Oregon must have a convention to revise its Constitution, this year is as good as any for it. If it is to be the device for eliminating the initiative and referendum, amendment, however, it is ill-timed, for that feature of the constitution has not yet proved a failure in the estimation of the people who voted for it and they would not adopt a new constitution in which it should not be found. A few years later all might be willing to drop that novelty. And again they might not.
