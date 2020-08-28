One of the things notable in the exploration of the Deschutes country is that it is not a town booming scheme. To get the land occupied by producers is the main thing. The rest will follow.
…
The effect of last winter’s light snowfall and this summers unusual heat is quite visible in the snow peaks of the Cascades that puncture the sky in our western horizon. Every peak is getting dirty and seamy. We shall have to send them all to laundry if snow does not come soon to cover the dust and smoke that has settled on the perpetual ice fields.
