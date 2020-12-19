The railroad surveyors are halfway from Redmond to Bend and are expected to arrive here in about a week. Harriman has increased his appropriation for railroad building in Central Oregon next year to $5,000,000.
…
Candidates for public office in Bend are handicapped when they start with a boycott against their own town, by getting printing or any other service abroad which can be done at home. The few cents cut no ice, but the principle involved is important.
…
“But Drake always was long on explanations,” remarks the Prineville Journal. With a column and a half in the same issue in response to “explain” its graft on the delinquent tax list, the Journal rather outdoes any other explainer in these parts....
…
A year ago when Bend was booming we hired a second teacher in the public schools. Now when “Bend is busted” according to the knockers, we are compelled to open a third room and have more than 100 children. Merchants here who are not “doing a thing” received 18 tons of freight least week.
…
There was a square, clean cut contest over the election of aldermen last Tuesday, and the two sides got off as many votes as they could and the winners were then given possession of the field without rancor or bitterness. Here is an example of admirable self-government. The majority won and the minority concedes the right of the majority to rule and will not go back on the duties of citizenship simply because it didn’t get the offices. This marks a high plane of community life.
…
The Portland Oregonian seems surprised that the Prineville papers should not give the news about the assault of the town marshal upon a citizen he did not like. The Oregonian is painfully green. It should know that the Prineville papers do not exist for any such purpose. But let a decent citizen invoke the law for protection against any variety of scoundrel — then see the Prineville papers shine! Any resistance of criticism of vice the Prineville papers resent as a personal insult.
