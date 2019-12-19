Bend’s special election will take place next Monday. The question whether the town shall be incorporated is to be decided at this election and the officers to serve the proposed new town are to be chosen.

Who should be hit hardest if Bend should fail to prosper? Who is most interested in having the town thrive, and so organizing its powers that the burden of government will be the very lightest possible on everybody?

Who in Bend would suffer most by any act or policy that should retard the progress of the town? Who would gain most by a policy that should promote the prosperity of all the people and secure general advancement of the town? If conditions here are made unfair the public will steer clear of Bend, and a townsite without people doesn’t bring much profit to anybody in this practical age.

The taxable valuation in Bend school district this year is $136,040. Last year it was about $50,000 and the year before $30,000. The coming assessment will show a vastly greater increase than took place last year, though the district has split in two. This division will show greater increase that the whole did last year. The school board has a serious problem on its hands to provide educational accommodations for the children in a community that is growing so fast but a good school is our most drawing card.

Prineville cast 112 voters, while Bend cast 117 voters at their respective municipal elections.

The Madras Pioneer had a note to the effect that three men had been lynched here. The Pioneer man’s imagination should qualify him for novel writing.

Remember the school meeting next Wednesday night. A general statement of the matters to be considered there appeared in last week’s Bulletin. We cannot afford to neglect our common schools.