Editor’s note: The following historical editorials originally appeared in what was then called The Bend Bulletin on Aug. 17, 1906.
With her fine new school house and with her teachers carrying off the honors in the final examination at the county teacher’s institute, evidence is again produced showing that Bend’s school ranks with the best in the county. Bend citizens believe in education and will maintain a school the efficiency of which will be amply adequate to satisfy the demands of an exacting public.
…
The love for one’s life is not the domineering force in all natures was sadly but beautifully illustrated at Davenport, Wash., last Sunday when five persons were drowned, four of them, one by one, going into the water to save their friends. One of the party got beyond her depth, was caught by a whirlpool and was in danger of drowning. Another went to her rescue, she was likewise caught in the swirling water and rendered helpless. One by one the others followed and were overcome by the water and drowned. Heroes still live. What a refutation are such acts as this to the oft-heard statement of the pessimist that all human nature is preeminently selfish.
