Don’t forget that the mail goes and comes every day at Bend.
…
If you don’t see what you want in Central Oregon, ask for it. And if others cannot tell you about it stir things a bit yourself and you will be surprise at the result.
…
Now comes an intimation that the D.I. & P. Co. will soon put the reclamation work near Bend a larger construction force that it has yet had. There is no official confirmation of this, but it is known that land sales recently have greatly surpassed expectations and it is pointed out that there must be swift progress with the canals and ditches in order to water the land as fast as people want it. Land sales produce large revenue and will carry the construction work forward on a very extensive scale.
…
There was never a time when so much improvement work was in progress in Bend as now, notwithstanding a kind of dullness produced by reducing ditch construction crews. There has been more construction of buildings at one time, but now in addition to that activity, there is work in other branches — water works, telephones, sidewalks, street clearing, improvements of private premises, etc. We are balancing up our development, which grew to be somewhat lopsided during the winter.
