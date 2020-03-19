Editor's note: The following historical editorials originally appeared in what was then called The Bend Bulletin on March 24, 1905
The Bend bank announces that it will hereafter pay interest on time deposits, thus adding an inducement that has heretofore taken an appreciable amount of deposits to Portland. Deposits will now be handled here on the same terms as the Portland banks.
....
Another railroad story will, of course, find many incredulous readers. The Bulletin prints it as part of the record of the day, without pretending to vouch for its correctness. There will some day be a railroad in the Deschutes country. It will not sneak in in the night without anybody knowing anything about it. It will be heralded in advance. These stories are sure to precede actual railroad building and some day some of them will be found to be true. Until they are actually verified by construction work there is, of course, room for doubt as to particular projects. But there is no room to doubt that a railroad will come to this section soon and the news of its coming will precede it. Is this week's story the one that will finally be verified?
....
One man who does things so they will stay done is worth a hundred who talks of doing them. But a man who talks of doing things is worth a hundred who knock all efforts at progress.
....
Pulsation is life. From the time when the stars sang together all progress that we know anything about has been by flow and ebb, advance and retreat, victory and defeat, toil and rest, joy and sorrow, war and peace. It is never-ending change that produces the phenomena known collectively as growth and progress. When this activity ceases, whether it be among the atoms, or among the worlds, stagnation and death ensue. Movement, friction, strife, the casting out of the old and useless, the drawing in of the new and useful — these are the attributes of life and mark its course everywhere....
