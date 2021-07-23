The following historical editorials originally appeared in what was then called The Bend Bulletin on Aug. 24, 1906.
The action of certain parties in insisting on breaking a quarantine established by the Bend board of health, to say the least, deserves the most severe censure. When a board of health imposes a quarantine, with no purpose in mind other than to obey the law and protect public health, and this quarantine is disregarded by some, there is no alternative left but a summary arrest of those violating the law. The recent arrests in Bend were amply justified and those arrested got no more than their just desserts. The city officials should be commended for the faithful performance of a duty that, that the best, must have been an unpleasant and disagreeable one.
…
Bro. Myers of the Laidlaw Chronicle takes exception to The Bulletin’s statement classing George L. Simmons excellent ranch “in the Bend country.” He would prefer that the Simmons ranch be credited to Laidlaw. Well! Well! We are sure no offense was intended. Yet, Bro. Myers, for many years, yea, long before the thriving little town of Laidlaw was even conceived in man’s mind, the country in this part of the Deschutes Valley was designated as “the Bend country.” So The Bulletin was not so far amiss after all. Be that as it may, we are glad to hear so many good crop reports from this whole “upper Deschutes valley” (as Bro. Myers would have it called), glad to hear of “the Laidlaw country’s” prosperity, of Redmond’s fine crops, and similar good reports from all parts of the compass. Laidlaw is to be congratulated upon having so valiant a defender of her rights as in Bro. Myers.
…
There is much discussion going the rounds of the press at present regarding the “Campbell system” of dry farming. For 13 years, this man, H.W. Campbell, has been studying and perfecting a system of soil cultivation that today is producing marvelous results and is converting thousands of acres of formerly worthless desert into fertile fields and rich homes.....A.M. Drake’s decision to give this system a trial next year in the vicinity of Bend is commendable and may result in much good in this part of the state....
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Oregon has left it up to local district administrations and school boards to decide how to implement guidance from federal and state authorities, and the Bend-La Pine Schools is working with public health officials to finalize its recommendations, which it plans to present to the board in August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.