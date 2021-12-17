Why does Prineville bestir itself so excessively to prevent division of the county? Will somebody answer this question? Cannot the people of the new section be trusted to know what they want? Or does Prineville alone know what is good for them?
The Crook County Journal speaking of the Powell Butte meeting, said: “The boasted anti-division meeting feel flat.” The Journal thus admits that the people are in favor of county division. If the Journal is aware of the result of that Powell Butte Meeting, it certainly knows by this time how terribly “flat” were the efforts of the Prineville delegation.
After division, Crook County will contain an area as great as both the states of Rhode Island and Delaware combined and population and resources ample to maintain its county government — indeed, greater than the entire present county had five years ago. We do not object to the Prineville end governing itself as it chooses; why should they deny us the same right? We are not seeking to govern them in our way, nor do we wish to be governed in their way.
Editor’s note: These historical editorials originally appeared in what was then called The Bend Bulletin on Feb. 1, 1907. That’s before Deschutes County existed.
