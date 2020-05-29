That was a timely warning which Dr. Coe sounded in last week’s Bulletin. In the water barrels, not the river, lies danger of disease so far as there is any such danger in the water. This can easily be corrected with a little attention.
…
Doubtless The Oregonian means well, but if it would distinguish between A.B. Hammond and A.E. Hammond and not take so seriously the second-hand dreams of Archie Mason, it would spare itself impossible stories. Let the county develop, by all means; but fantastic fiction won’t do it.
…
When C.A. Chapman was in Portland, he told the Journal a lot about the Bend country that will be interesting reading where the croakers have been circulating. Mr. Chapman knows what he is talking about and tells what he knows in a convincing way. He does his share to keep his town right in the eyes of the world.
