Editor’s note: The following historical editorials originally appeared in what was then called The Bend Bulletin on June 22, 1906.
Governor Chamberlain and the other state officials were pleased with the reception tendered them (on Tuesday) by the settlers, were impressed and surprised by the development of Bend and surrounding country and will always speak a good word for the Deschutes Valley. There has been but one opinion expressed regarding the day — that it was a great success. A pleasing realization when failure was prophesized.
Is there a moral? To The Bulletin one appears easily to be seen. If the town and country are to experience that degree of growth and development that they deserve, there must be a united stand in every effort that tends to the general good. Personal likes and dislikes, spites and grudges are always the marks of the small caliber man. They never reap anything but failure. Let us forget these matters and labor together for the common good. “In union there is strength.”
…
The success that so happily attended Bend’s efforts to make last Tuesday a pleasant and profitable day to the visitors within her gates was due largely to the hard work of a few publicly spirited men and women; and the hardest worked of all these was our genial “Dad” West. If all of Bend’s citizens displayed the same interest in public affairs as does J.I. West, the town could count itself fortunate indeed.
…
One of the best indicators of the general business done in a town is the receipts at the post office. The number of money orders issued at the Bend office during this month is double what it was at the same time last year and the cancellations and sale of stamps have increased in the same proportion.
