Editor’s note: The following historical editorials originally appeared in The Bend Bulletin on April 7, 1905.
The Pendleton East Oregonian, which has always been known as a lawless sheet, gives howl to the adventurers who sought to make fortunes at Bend in a week and failed. It prints the anonymous story of a sorehead who had 32 acres of land that he would be glad to get $100 for. C.A. Chapman at once sent the paper word that he would accept the offer and all similar ones as fast as they would come. But the howler makes no response.
....
The time when Bend must do something to provide school room for the next year is pressing. Decisions on this matter have been delayed as long as possible in order that we might have better judgement of the coming needs, and the time has not been wasted. Three schools have been necessary this year — one of them a private school. ... The two schools in town are now crowded. It is probable that a third will be required next year. The suggestion now is that the district build a four-room school house in such form that four more rooms may be added when there shall be demand for them. At least one of the four may be left unfinished, perhaps for the first year. To do this a bond issue will be necessary, to the extent of $3,000. There must be some latitude for the discretion of the board, for in a new community like Bend the changes are likely to be rapid and there should be sufficient elasticity in the school machinery to enable the district to make all needful adjustments.
....
Construction forces are the ditch camps are gradually increasing and the work is going steadily forward in spite of all reports to the contrary. More than 200 men are now busy there and others are joining daily.
