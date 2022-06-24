A subscriber to The Bulletin writes from Waukon, Wash., and says:
“I see in your paper that crops are looking well around Bend. But here is a question: How can farmers sell their crops if they have no transportation facilities? Here in Washington we have raised wheat that we had to sell at 15 cents a bushel. A big crop, without being able to sell it, will break a farmer up in business pretty soon. I have 80 acres of land near Bend and would like to improve it right away, but what is the use raising a crop as long as there is no chance to sell it. One farmer can’t sell his crops to another farmer.”
The belief that there is no market from farm produce in the Bend country is an erroneous one. It is true that this section lacks railroad transportation and it may be difficult for a farmer who has always lived where the railroads carried his produce to market to a believe that a first-class market is here furnished for all the hay, grain, vegetables, butter and eggs that he can produce. But nevertheless, such is the fact. …
Editor’s note: The following historical editorial originally appeared in the June 28, 1907 edition of what was then called The Bend Bulletin.
