Editor’s note: The following historical editorial originally appeared in what was then called The Bend Bulletin on Sept. 21, 1906.
The Prineville Review in speaking of the “shame of Oregon” due to the land fraud exposures says: “The public would never have known it was injured by any of the defendants except Puter had it not been for Hitchcock and the Oregonian.”
“The public would never have known!”
Does the Review mean to imply that the shame of a rascally deed consists only in being caught in the act? Is it honorable to steal as long as you are not found out and as long as the public does not know that it is being robbed? Wherein lies the real shame and dishonor of unlawful deeds — in the deed itself or in being caught and exposed? Which would react ultimately to a state’s shame and dishonor: To have a horde of thieves holding her high offices and corrupting her citizenship, or to have the office-holding thieves and their accomplices exposed and punished.
The silly ranting by some of Oregon’s papers against the government’s land fraud prosecutions is disgusting and in itself a cause for shame. It must be evident to anyone who followed the evidence in the most recent trials in Portland that the defendants were guilty, guilty of an elaborately laid conspiracy to rob the government — in other words to steal. Just ordinary, every day, “low-down” stealing. It would be more to honor Oregon’s honor for her citizens to unite in condemning such rank rascality, rather that to defend the accused and the attack the government’s policy of prosecution.
