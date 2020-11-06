A circuit judge over at Albany has decided that a man cannot be prosecuted for having a pheasant in his possession in violation of the law, if the bird be dead; because forsooth, a dead one is a “carcass” and not a “pheasant.” Now who will poke fun at county justices.
…
The annual city election will occur on the 5th of December, when there is to be chosen a mayor, a recorder, a treasurer, a marshal and four aldermen. The council has discussed the matter of salaries and seem disposed to reduce those of the recorder and treasurer to something like half the present figures. The present recorder is taking but $10 for the last quarter of this year and it may be that that figure will be set by law for next year.
…
The farther away from home Deschutes sugar beets get the better they appear. The Ohio expert says they are the best he ever analyzed. Our advantages appeal largely to outsiders and they are sure to open up and develop Central Oregon. It is probably safe to say that no place in the country offers better natural inducements for the sugar beet industry.
