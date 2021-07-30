Editor’s note: The following historical editorial originally appeared in what was then called The Bend Bulletin on Aug. 31, 1906.
What about that exhibit of products grown in the Bend country? Everyone concedes that it would be a fine thing: that it would be a great object lesson for strangers passing through town, and that it’s advertising value would be of no mean importance. Yet, no one seems to take interest enough in it to do a little work and collect those things necessary for such an exhibit. What is the matter with Bend’s “push club”?
Laidlaw has gathered a large and excellent exhibit of grains, grasses, etc., and will have them on display at the Redmond fair. Prineville is also reported to have a fine exhibit and news comes that Redmond has one of the finest collections of grains, grasses and vegetables ever collected. Again the question presents itself, What is the matter with Bend’s “push club?”
There are several exhibits that would make an exhibit from Bend different from those of our neighbors, and to the extent that they were different they would possess a peculiar interest in themselves. The exhibits from neighboring towns will consist largely of farm products. Such exhibits are of prime importance and in this stage of the country’s development should receive the greatest attention. But while this is good, there are also other natural resources that should be on exhibition at the Redmond fair, thus showing to the visitors not only the agricultural but all resources of this portion of the upper Deschutes valley. In these other features Bend could lead.
For instance, there should be on exhibit samples of timber in the rough and manufactured product. The upper Deschutes is becoming famous as a sportsman’s paradise. Therefore there should be a goodly exhibit of furs, antlers, etc., etc., to represent the game features of the country. In fact, if this matter was given the attention it deserves a most gratifying exhibit could be collected. Bend may not have as many acres under cultivation in this immediate vicinity as does its neighbors, but it can supplement its agricultural exhibit with other natural products of the country and in doing so make a display of peculiar value and interest.
Again we ask, What is the matter with Bend’s “push club”?
