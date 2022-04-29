The dandelion is making its appearance in Bend. While this plant produces a pretty little flower that helps to brighten up the landscape and while it also makes a very palatable dish when prepared as “greens” it is a pest that is thoroughly hated by the man with a lawn.

It is said that the dandelion grows so prolifically at Prineville that it literally “takes” the lawns and it becomes frequently necessary to plow up the yard and destroy the dandelion.

If the plant is allowed to obtain a foothold in Bend it may work as great havoc here.

In time it will be present to a greater or lesser degree, but war should be vigorously waged against it from the time of its first appearance. That is now. Destroy all the dandelions you find.

Editor’s note: This historical editorial originally appeared in what was then called The Bend Bulletin on May 17, 1907.

