It is a pitiful sight and a sad commentary on the intelligence of the people of a state, to see a state university struggling along with insufficient funds in as rich and prosperous a commonwealth as the state of Oregon. And that is the sight that now confronts the people of this state. Their university is woefully in need of funds to carry on its work. Professors are teaching without salaries, the school is hampered for want of equipment, and the completion of new buildings is stopped because future appropriations have been insufficient and because the last appropriation has been held up by the Oregon state grange for a referendum vote. This is a woeful condition of affairs.

It should not be necessary to argue the need of an efficient state university at this day and age. The welfare of the country and perpertuity of our government demands an educated citizenship. A republic can not exist whose citizens are unenlightened. An educated voter is the surest protection against graft and tyranny. These are acknowledged truisms and they no longer need argument to uphold them. Then why is Oregon so parsimonious in the support of its university?

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Editor’s note: The following historical editorial originally appeared in what was then called The Bend Bulletin on Jan. 31, 1908.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.