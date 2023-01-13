It is a pitiful sight and a sad commentary on the intelligence of the people of a state, to see a state university struggling along with insufficient funds in as rich and prosperous a commonwealth as the state of Oregon. And that is the sight that now confronts the people of this state. Their university is woefully in need of funds to carry on its work. Professors are teaching without salaries, the school is hampered for want of equipment, and the completion of new buildings is stopped because future appropriations have been insufficient and because the last appropriation has been held up by the Oregon state grange for a referendum vote. This is a woeful condition of affairs.
It should not be necessary to argue the need of an efficient state university at this day and age. The welfare of the country and perpertuity of our government demands an educated citizenship. A republic can not exist whose citizens are unenlightened. An educated voter is the surest protection against graft and tyranny. These are acknowledged truisms and they no longer need argument to uphold them. Then why is Oregon so parsimonious in the support of its university?
Other states spend vast sums each year on their universities. Michigan, Minnesota, Illinois, Wisconsin and Iowa have large and growing institutions of education and each legislature is called upon to appropriate hundreds of thousands of dollars for the support of their universities. And the appropriation is forthcoming. These various institutions are a source of pride to their states. Numerous mammoth buildings of brick and stone, an efficient corps of high-salaried teachers, large and well-equipped laboratories, extensive libraries, and hundreds of intelligent students all stand as a monument to the value placed on education by the people of those states. To support it takes money and much of it, but the passing years have shown it to be a wise investment.
Oregon is fairly launched in an extensive campaign of advertising in an endeavor to increase its population. A bankrupt university will not help draw new citizens within our borders. Rather they will desire to make their home where their children can secure all the advantages of higher education. Oregon should offer to them as good facilities in this line as they enjoyed in the state that they leave. …
Let every voter take a stand at the June election in favor of making Oregon’s university as efficient as those of their sisters states. Vote for the university appropriation.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Editor’s note: The following historical editorial originally appeared in what was then called The Bend Bulletin on Jan. 31, 1908.
Tell the Bend City Council what you think. You can email councilors at council@bendoregon.gov. If it decides to get involved, we think it should reach out to TC Energy to allow the company to present its perspective.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.