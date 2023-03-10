On the first page of this issue appears a statement by Dr. U.C. Coe, who is a candidate from the Twenty-first Representative District, in regard to the issues before the voters. While Dr. Coe does not confine himself to one issue, he does pick out the one of the greatest importance to Central Oregon and explains fully his position thereon.
It is admitted by every thinking man that Oregon is badly in need of a new water law, one that embodies the best features of the best water laws of other states. An attempt will be made at the next legislature to pass such a law and it behooves the Twenty-first district to have a representative there who understands conditions in this section of the state and who will work diligently for the adoption of a proper law. …
A new law must be passed sooner or later and the best time for it will be at the next legislature. Therefore, it behooves the voters of this district send a man to Salem who will look after their interests in this matter. Such a man is Dr. Coe, who, by natural ability and training, would exert a strong influence in the legislature.
Vote for Dr. Coe.
Editor’s note: This historical editorial originally appeared in what was then called The Bend Bulletin on March 27, 1908.
The forest road to the Phil’s Trail parking lot off Skyliners Road is accessible year-round. A gate near the parking lot is locked from Dec. 1 to Mar. 31 each year to protect deer and elk winter range. Some want the gate locked to prevent people from camping on the forest land. Closure of the road year-round would require a new environmental review under the National Environmental Policy Act.
