On the first page of this issue appears a statement by Dr. U.C. Coe, who is a candidate from the Twenty-first Representative District, in regard to the issues before the voters. While Dr. Coe does not confine himself to one issue, he does pick out the one of the greatest importance to Central Oregon and explains fully his position thereon.

It is admitted by every thinking man that Oregon is badly in need of a new water law, one that embodies the best features of the best water laws of other states. An attempt will be made at the next legislature to pass such a law and it behooves the Twenty-first district to have a representative there who understands conditions in this section of the state and who will work diligently for the adoption of a proper law. …

Editor’s note: This historical editorial originally appeared in what was then called The Bend Bulletin on March 27, 1908.

