The Bulletin takes strong pleasure in a political campaign when it can urge for election a candidate as competent and upright as is Dr. U. C. Coe of Bend. Dr. Coe this week announces himself a candidate for the Republican nomination to the office of joint representative from the Twenty-first Legislative District.
He is a man that is qualified in every way to meet successfully the requirements of the office, and The Bulletin would urge the voters to rally to his support for the reason that if they do they will have an able and competent man and a man of integrity representing their interests in Salem.
Three years ago last January Dr. Coe moved to Bend and began the practice of his profession, in which time he has acquired an acquaintance throughout the length and breadth of Western Crook county, and commands the respect of everyone who knows him. He has taken a commendable interest in the public affairs of Bend and this whole section and is always found standing firmly behind and supporting every movement that tends toward the common good — to the development of the country and to uplift of the people. Throughout it all he has proven himself a man of sound business judgment: one who insists on clean living, both public and private; and one who is found opposed in a firm but quiet way, to all forms of chicanery, sham and dishonesty. In short, a man of dignity, sound integrity and good judgment. …
The Bulletin urges the nomination and election of Dr. Coe because it believes him to be a public spirited man of ability and integrity. And furthermore, by his natural ability and training, he is one who can mingle with the members of the Legislature and command their respect and confidence. …
Editor’s note: The following historical editorial originally appeared in the Feb. 28, 1908, edition of what was then called The Bend Bulletin.
