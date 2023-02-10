The Bulletin takes strong pleasure in a political campaign when it can urge for election a candidate as competent and upright as is Dr. U. C. Coe of Bend. Dr. Coe this week announces himself a candidate for the Republican nomination to the office of joint representative from the Twenty-first Legislative District.

He is a man that is qualified in every way to meet successfully the requirements of the office, and The Bulletin would urge the voters to rally to his support for the reason that if they do they will have an able and competent man and a man of integrity representing their interests in Salem.

Editor’s note: The following historical editorial originally appeared in the Feb. 28, 1908, edition of what was then called The Bend Bulletin.

