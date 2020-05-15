“The trespass case at Bend presents some peculiar features and just how it will be decided by Justice Lawrence arouses keen interest. A party of men in a boat fished in the river through the old Sisemore place, now the property of Dr. W. S. Nichol, ignoring his trespass notices and the doctor promptly had the men arrested. The Deschutes is a not a meandering stream, therefore it would seem that the prosecution had a shade the best of it.”
This is a fair statement of the case by The Prineville Review.
The decision however did not rest in the judge’s hands, a jury being called.
The law seems to be clear that a landowner has the same control of streams that are part of his premises that he has of the soil. … But the premises, land or water, must be enclosed in order to support prosecution of trespass.... and this view led naturally to a verdict of acquittal....
