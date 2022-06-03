Much complaining has been lodged with The Bulletin regarding the dirty condition of Bend’s streets and alleys. And the complaint is justified. Our streets and alleys are certainly in dreadful condition, littered with tin cans, papers, sticks, broken boards and refuse of all descriptions. It is a condition that, if not improved, will be a disgrace to everyone who calls Bend their home.
The town could be kept much cleaner — and consequently would present a far better appearance — if a few simple precautions would be observed by its citizens. Old papers, pasteboard boxes and the like should never be scattered by anyone and allowed to blow about, providing an excellent cause for runaways and giving the town an unkempt appearance as they lodge in the corners of sidewalks and against the buildings. If while engaged in your work, you should happen to drop waste paper on the streets, do not consider your labors finished until that paper is picked up and burned. Another nuisance is the prevalence of tin cans. Instead of scattering these broadcast over the back yard and alley as one would sow a field of grain, a better way would be to keep them piled in one place or stored in a barrel or box. The improved looks of the town will amply repay you for the little trouble involved.
Then, too, another good plan is to thoroughly clean up, by the help of shovel and rake, your yard and alley each spring. It will only take a few minutes — not to exceed an hour — and everything will look so much better. Why not have a little civic pride?
This matter of cleaning up should certainly be attended to before the Fourth. It would be a disgrace to the town to invite a large number of visitors to celebrate with us on that day and leave the streets in their present condition. … By all means clean up.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Editor’s note: The following historical editorial originally appeared in the June 14, 1907 edition of what was then called The Bend Bulletin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.