Editor’s note: This historical editorial originally appeared in the Dec. 21, 1906 edition of what was then called The Bend Bulletin.
The streams of the land belong to the people. When a person or corporation desires to use them, they must first comply with certain laws established by the people through their representatives. No corporation or set of men have any right to the streams of a land — beyond that enjoyed by every citizen — until they comply with the law. The people’s right to the streams is preeminent. Why then should valuable power sites that can be made to develop hundreds of thousands of horsepower be turned over free of charge to a grasping plutocracy and thus help swell fortunes already too large?
It has been proposed to have the government cede to the state all its rights to unappropriated water power and then pass a law whereby the state would obtain an annual rental from corporations developing power from the streams of the land. An annual rental of $1 per horsepower it is said, would in a few years supply the state with all its revenue, thus relieving the people of a large portion of the tax burden. Such a measure would be in line with common sense and fair to all parties concerned.
Nature has been lavish in supplying Oregon with water power possibilities, and the Almighty Creator never intended that these great sources of wealth should be gobbled up and manipulated for the benefit of a few men at the expense of the multitude....Otherwise, a few years will see these valuable power sites in control of a few mean, and the people will be paying extortionate prices for electric light and power and unfair freight and passenger charges on electric roads, the power for which is generated from the people’s streams.
Residents who live in the vicinity of Juniper Ridge are protesting the idea of a managed outdoor homeless shelter being hosted on the land, mainly citing concerns about safety and their general discomfort with being near unhoused people. If not there, where? Email us at letters@bendbulletin.com
