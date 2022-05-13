Within the last few months, two old men have been burned to death in Prineville, in both cases, the victims being so far under the influence of liquor that it was very probable they were themselves responsible for the setting the flames that cause their death. The drink fiend had demanded the last toll and made them pay tribute with their lives.
Should not these two incidents cause the young man to stop and consider? The indulgence in drink may bring many social hours with “jolly good fellows,” may make one popular with “the boys,” and may befool one into the belief that he is strengthening manhood. But it is all a hollow mockery and a foolish delusion. The social cup may for a time seem to bring comradeship and many good things, but all the time it is exacting its toll from its victim — befuddling his mind, weakening him physically, destroying his abilities, robbing his manhood, and is so often the case, demanding the last payment with the victim’s life.
That is the life history of scores of what were once promising young men.
Young man, is the game worth the candle?
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Editor’s note: The following historical editorial originally appeared in what was then called The Bend Bulletin on May 24, 1907.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Topics
Breaking News
Elections
High School Sports
Local News
Wildfires
Business
Start every day with a Digital Subscription!
$3 per week
Unlimited digital access to all online content Digital e-edition to your inbox every morning
*Add Sunday print for FREE
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Start Your Day with Local News
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.