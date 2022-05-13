Within the last few months, two old men have been burned to death in Prineville, in both cases, the victims being so far under the influence of liquor that it was very probable they were themselves responsible for the setting the flames that cause their death. The drink fiend had demanded the last toll and made them pay tribute with their lives.

Should not these two incidents cause the young man to stop and consider? The indulgence in drink may bring many social hours with “jolly good fellows,” may make one popular with “the boys,” and may befool one into the belief that he is strengthening manhood. But it is all a hollow mockery and a foolish delusion. The social cup may for a time seem to bring comradeship and many good things, but all the time it is exacting its toll from its victim — befuddling his mind, weakening him physically, destroying his abilities, robbing his manhood, and is so often the case, demanding the last payment with the victim’s life.

That is the life history of scores of what were once promising young men.

Young man, is the game worth the candle?

Editor’s note: The following historical editorial originally appeared in what was then called The Bend Bulletin on May 24, 1907.

