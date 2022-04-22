The famous trial of Moyer, Haywood and Pettibone for conspiracy in the murder of ex-Governor Steunenberg of Idaho is now in progress. Each man has demanded a separate trial and Haywood is the first to be brought before the bar of justice.
There trials will be watched with keen interest by many because of the reasons for the murder, because of the defendants prominent position in the labor world, and also because of the vigorous interest taken in the affair by the labor unions of the country. The occasion has given many unions which are dominated by men of socialistic tendencies an opportunity to vent their spleen on President Roosevelt, and in venting it they have only too frequently exposed their lack of common sense and good judgment.
It would be a sorry condition of affairs, indeed if the whole of the labor world held the opinions the some unions have given expression to since the accused men were referred to as “undesirable citizens” by President Roosevelt. One of the most puerile and at the same time most dangerous of these expressions was that issued by a labor union of Portland in which it was claimed that Roosevelt had implied that all laboring men were “undesirable citizens.” Such rot and misrepresentation is the most unbecoming of any body of men and should be vigorously condemned by the friends of all true labor organizations.
While there have been altogether too many expressions in line with the sentiment of the Portland union, there are, on the other hand, many unions and labor leaders that are supporting the president. The Central Federated Union of New York sent a committee to President Roosevelt with respectful request that he set forth in general his attitude toward the accused men and why he had referred to them as “undesirable citizens.” The president’s reply was that if it could be shown that there had been any miscarriage of justice in the treatment of the accused men he would submit such evidence to the attorney general and do all that was possible to correct such injustice. The reply was very satisfactory to the union.
The common opinion of sober, unprejudiced thinkers all over the country, as evidenced by press reports, is that the president is still just as sincere in his policy that every man, whether he be capitalist or labor leader, shall have a square deal. ...
Editor’s note: The following historical editorial originally appeared in the May 10, 1907, edition of what was then called The Bend Bulletin.
