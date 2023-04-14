The sensational and vociferous editor of the Laidlaw Chronicle evidently came into Central Oregon with a chip on his shoulder. As no one appeared to have any desire to knock it off, he determined to make someone take notice of his bluster and consequently last week devoted two columns to a puerile and hot-mouthed attempt to prove that the resurrected Chronicle, under his most brilliant management, is the only real paper that Central Oregon ever saw, and that The Bulletin — which the poor, benighted people have read and praised for the past five years — isn’t worth a whoop; no ladies, it isn’t even fit to put on your pantry shelves.

The Bulletin has been wondering: Why all this nervous excitement on the part of the “red-headed” Chronicle? We were not aware that we had offended. True, we made brief mention of the fact that The Bulletin had scooped — and scooped badly — every other paper in the county in giving primary election returns. And kind reader, must notice that the blatant Chronicle, with all the smoke it has raised, could not obscure the fact that The Bulletin has scooped it. Just keep that in mind. And here is another memory jog — perhaps this scoop is what has roiled our neighbor to the north.

Editor’s note: The following historical editorial originally appeared in the May 13, 1908, edition of what was then called The Bend Bulletin.

