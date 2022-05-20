The action taken by the state land board in granting an increase of lien on its ditch lands to the Deschutes Irrigation & Power Company will receive the approval of most people in this section. The general comment is that it will prove a benefit to the country. The mere fact that the price of land has been raised will not be of particular benefit, but the conditions imposed by the board in return for the increased lien are of value to the future welfare of this section.
It is now generally conceded that the only satisfactory condition is where the settlers own their own irrigation system. This is to be the stipulations of the new contract, the settlers owning the system at the end of 10 years. Thus the perpetual maintenance charge of $1.00 per acre per year will be removed, and after 10 years the settlers can maintain their own system on a much cheaper basis. Furthermore the present maintenance charge is reduced from $1.00 to 80 cents per acre per year, a small saving in itself not to be despised.
Some may complain that the increase is too high, but it is no higher than the average price of land under the government projects, all of which have been settled as rapidly as they were reclaimed. In fact, the new contract to be entered into the state and the D.I. & P. Co. contains many of the good points of the contract used by the national reclamation service. The increase will please the man who has already bought ditch land. It is believed the new contract will prove a benefit to all in the long run.
Editor’s note: The following historical editorial originally appeared in the May 31, 1907 edition of what was then called The Bend Bulletin.
