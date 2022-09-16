Frank Zell of California, who used to live in these parts, spent Wednesday night in Bend while en route to Klamath Falls. He was traveling through on a bicycle. Mr. Zell has been in California for the past six years and during that time had heard no word of the growth of Bend nor of the development that has taken place hereabouts. Consequently his return was somewhat of the nature of that of Rip Van Winkle and he was a badly “turned around” man.
Six years ago Mr. Zell acted as a guide for the engineers that were surveying out the Hutchinson project and could take them to any desired spot on the desert. Wednesday when he came around Powell Buttes he thought he must be in some new and strange country when he saw the numerous ranches now in the vicinity. He began to fear that he had lost his way and would not be able to reach Bend. Riding a few miles farther he ran into a ditch that crossed the road and which was carrying a fair-sized stream of water. That was Surprise No. 2 for him for he supposed the desert was still as dry as ever and here was running water miles from the river. Something was wrong.
Before he got to Bend night overtook him. Reaching the town later he rode up to the Pilot Butte Inn and engaged lodging. He was doubly surprised to see the transformation that placed a thriving little town where formerly there was naught but sagebrush and pine trees. Sitting in the hotel office he inquired where the hotel was which his cousin, Ben Zell, used to run. He was told he was sitting in it. … When Mr. Zell left here, there were only two or three buildings on the present townsite and it is no wonder that he was somewhat turned around and “lost.”
Editor’s note: The following historical editorial originally appeared in what was then called The Bend Bulletin on Oct. 11, 1907.
