Frank Zell of California, who used to live in these parts, spent Wednesday night in Bend while en route to Klamath Falls. He was traveling through on a bicycle. Mr. Zell has been in California for the past six years and during that time had heard no word of the growth of Bend nor of the development that has taken place hereabouts. Consequently his return was somewhat of the nature of that of Rip Van Winkle and he was a badly “turned around” man.

Six years ago Mr. Zell acted as a guide for the engineers that were surveying out the Hutchinson project and could take them to any desired spot on the desert. Wednesday when he came around Powell Buttes he thought he must be in some new and strange country when he saw the numerous ranches now in the vicinity. He began to fear that he had lost his way and would not be able to reach Bend. Riding a few miles farther he ran into a ditch that crossed the road and which was carrying a fair-sized stream of water. That was Surprise No. 2 for him for he supposed the desert was still as dry as ever and here was running water miles from the river. Something was wrong.

Editor’s note: The following historical editorial originally appeared in what was then called The Bend Bulletin on Oct. 11, 1907.

