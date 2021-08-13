Editor’s note: The following historical editorial originally appeared in what was then called The Bend Bulletin on Sept. 14, 1906.
With all the difficult work connected with the opening of a new country, with the task of clearing land and building homes, of developing ranches and forcing from the soil a living and something of a profit for later years; with the labor of keeping one’s business in a prosperous condition — confronted by the many tasks that beset one in a new land, the people of this community are not so greatly engrossed with the task of supplying the physical man with food, raiment and comforts as to forget the need of their children for an adequate education. They are willing to tax themselves that proper school facilities may be provided. This they did when the district voted to build the new school house. Parents living on ranches more to town in the fall that their children may attend during the school year, and others residing in outside districts are building schools and hiring teachers, as note the move in the Arnold-Ferguson district to establish a school. This willingness to furnish educational facilities is a good indication. It shows a proper conception of the worth of education.
There are many things of more value to a man than wealth — an upright character and the capacity to appreciate and enjoy life. Few things will exert as great an influence in producing this result in an individual as will a liberal education. But, considering the question only from that lower standpoint, the ability to amass wealth, how frequently do we hear a man remark that he could have made a much greater success financially if he had possessed a better education. He can tell you of the great handicap under which he labored in his daily struggles to make a living and build a home. How much better it is then for each child to enter manhood and womanhood equipped with a trained and educated mind — a mind broadened and made more capable of enjoyment, more capable of lending a helping hand to the less fortunate.
Bend’s new school house, just opened to use last Monday, is ample evidence that her citizens appreciate fully this need of good schools. It means that our youth will not be neglected. It is a handsome building, one of which the scholars, teachers, parents and taxpayers may all feel justly proud.
