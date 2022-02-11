The railroad managers of the country have come out during the past week with a great hue and cry about the ruinous legislation that has been enacted by them by Congress and recent state legislators. They claim that bankruptcy is staring them in the face and have issued wholesale orders for retrenchment — to stop all extensions improvements not absolutely necessary and to cut expenses whenever possible. They cry that a financial panic is about to visit the country. They attempt to create one and prove from the unsettled condition of the business world that would follow that railroad regulations was a dire failure. This “howl” coming from all the big transportation companies at the same time, looks suspicious. It has the ear marks of a preconcerted plan to scare the country, and perchance procure relief from further “regulating” regulation. If that has been their game, they have failed miserably. The press of the country, reflecting public opinion, are unanimous in the statement that the railroads have attempted a great “bluff” — and have failed.
…
The people are, indeed, justly indignant but their wrath should be tempered with caution. The sins of the railroads have been many but their services have also been great. Without them our present prosperity and development would be impossible.... The railroads have been and can be one of the greatest benefit to the country. The only pity is that their past management has not been more characterized by that policy.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Editor’s note: The following historical editorial originally appeared in the March 22, 1907, edition of what was then called The Bend Bulletin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.