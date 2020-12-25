It isn’t every mayor who would give the city 40 acres of suburban land; and that is what the action of Mayor Goodwillie in the cemetery matter amounts to. He had the right of entry for that tract, but he permitted the city of Bend to take this 40 acres for park and cemetery purposes at a cost of only $50 and final proof upon it was submitted this week. The $50 is the government price.
Editor’s note: The following historical editorials originally appeared in what was then called The Bend Bulletin on Dec. 15, 1905.
