Editor’s note: The following historical editorial originally appeared in what was then called The Bend Bulletin on July 6, 1905.
Another day marking our independence as a nation has passed, the eagle has again twisted the lion’s tale, and the occasion has been celebrated with all the usual accompaniment of noise, hurrah, oratory and accidents. These United States of America have passed another milestone in their national existence.
One hundred and thirty years ago Washington, Patrick Henry, Adams, Hamilton, Greene and others aroused the people to action and they freed themselves from the oppression of a tyrannical government. Today Theodore Roosevelt and such men as LaFollette, Folk, Deemen, Weaver, etc., are making valiant efforts to free us from the oppressions of the sordid money-grabbing “system” and to stamp out dishonesty and graft in high places. And the unity with which they people stand behind such men is promising for the ultimate success of their efforts.
The early forefathers fought for freedom from the yoke of foreign government when that government strangled liberty; the citizen today is fighting for liberty from the exations of a Standard Oil, unfairness of rebating railroads and the horrors of diseased food.
Probably as long as governments exist there will be wrongs to right, old worn-out systems and customs to grow away from. The passing years bring added responsibilities and if we as a nation do not today possess better ideals and stand closer to their realization than did our forefathers, we have not fully justified our existence. Passing years demand growth. No people should be content with what the founders of a nation have accomplished. It is well to look with pride upon the glories of the past, but it should not keep us from performing the duties of the present and future.
The all important duty confronting the patriotic citizens today is that he gives his earnest support to the stamping out of graft and corruption everywhere; that he demand a clean citizenship and clean government — national, state, county, village and hamlet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.