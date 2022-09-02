Leigh D. Bruckhart, city editor of the Seattle News, who visited Bend two weeks ago, gave Central Oregon and the Bend country a fine write-up on his return to Seattle. Mr. Bruckhart readily saw the possibilities of this vast inland empire and his article, while doing justice to the resources of the country, is conservative. A short extract from the article will give an idea of the whole tenor. Speaking of Bend, Mr. Bruckhart said:

“Then in the country to south and west of Bend in Crook County is a great forest of yellow pine that is only waiting for transportation and men to cut it. Bend will be the point where this timber is cut as it is the natural mill point. Bend has a mighty water power equal to Spokane Falls or the great water power at Minneapolis. It will have its flour mills, paper mills and woolen mills in time, as well as its lumber mills.

Editor’s note: The following historical editorial originally appeared in what was then called The Bend Bulletin on Sept. 27, 1907.

