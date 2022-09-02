Leigh D. Bruckhart, city editor of the Seattle News, who visited Bend two weeks ago, gave Central Oregon and the Bend country a fine write-up on his return to Seattle. Mr. Bruckhart readily saw the possibilities of this vast inland empire and his article, while doing justice to the resources of the country, is conservative. A short extract from the article will give an idea of the whole tenor. Speaking of Bend, Mr. Bruckhart said:
“Then in the country to south and west of Bend in Crook County is a great forest of yellow pine that is only waiting for transportation and men to cut it. Bend will be the point where this timber is cut as it is the natural mill point. Bend has a mighty water power equal to Spokane Falls or the great water power at Minneapolis. It will have its flour mills, paper mills and woolen mills in time, as well as its lumber mills.
And in addition to this tonnage will be that developed off the irrigated lands under the Deschutes Ditch. Hay, clover, alfalfa and timothy yield per acre to an extent that I do not dare repeat the figures given me. All root crops will be enormous off this land and it will be a great potato and sugar beet country in a few years. The finest celery I ever ate came off this land. Then there is fruit, a factor not generally considered in that country, but the apples I saw are the equal of the best Wakima or Wenatchee products.”
Editor’s note: The following historical editorial originally appeared in what was then called The Bend Bulletin on Sept. 27, 1907.
