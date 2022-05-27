Redmond is to be congratulated upon her good fortune in striking such a fine supply of clear, cold water in the deep well there. It means much to the health and comfort of Redmond residents and will make life in that prosperous little burg much more pleasant. Water flowing through an open ditch and the thermometer registering several degrees about 100, soon reaches a condition that makes it a most unpleasant beverage, to speak in mild terms. And furthermore, an open ditch is bound to collect more or less impure matter. This can be largely remedied and the impurity eliminated by filtering and boiling, but nothing can compare equally with the water from a deep well. Redmond is to indeed be congratulated on her good luck.
The finding not only supplies Redmond with purer and better water, but it means much to the entire section of Central Oregon. Heretofore it has been a debatable question as to whether water could be found by deep drilling. That it can be so found is now practically assured. It means that in years to come, deep wells will be common all over the segregation, promising a pure, cold, and healthful supply. That means better and more contented homes, a higher price for the land and improvements in many ways.
When the duty on water becomes great and the total supply is needed for irrigation in the grain fields and orchards, the thrifty farmer and the one who takes pleasure and comfort in a green lawn and blossoming flower beds, can procure an abundant supply of water for these conveniences from his deep well, rendering the farm home more pleasant and habitable and thus aiding to the desert once of its greatest drawbacks — its great aridity during the heat of the summer.
The desert in Crook County is destined to be a thing of the past. It is bound to be conquered by the water of the irrigating canals and the deep wells. And of what great value to a country is the mere knowledge that well water can be obtained whenever it is desired.
Editor’s note: The following historical editorial originally appeared in the June 7, 1907 edition of what was then called The Bend Bulletin.
