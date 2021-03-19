The objections aroused by the recently announced intention of the county court to build a new court house are so vigorous as to warrant the careful attention of the court. At the present time when conditions in the county are so unsettled, owing to the rapid and recent development of different sections of the county, and when the tax burden is already heavy enough, the time chosen for adding the burden of building an expensive court house is not only unwise but smacks of disregard for the welfare of those citizens of the county living outside the favored Prineville vicinity.
In view of certain previous expressions and actions, the unsavory suspicion that the courthouse is proposed chiefly for the benefit of the county seat is gaining strength. In the Crook County Journal of March 3, 1904, under the caption, “Permanency vs. Death” the editor discusses the possible unfavorable result the rapid settlement of other parts of the county may have on Prineville’s future, and says: “It is time therefore to ward off a body blow and secure to Prineville the county seat for all time to come. To do this, the most substantial county buildings must be erected.”
That is blunt talk. Is it strange then that the people are suspicious that the new court house is proposed more for Prineville’s interests than to meet the needs of the county in general?
There should be no hurry to build a court house now. Taxes while not excessive are heavy enough and these settlers recently buying and improving ditch land should not be asked to hear an unnecessary burden. It is unfair to them.
It is probably that the steps will be taken to postpone further action until there is a full consideration of this matter and until an expression from the taxpayers can be obtained. A short delay will cause harm to no one and will give the opportunity for future action to be stamped with the sanction of the majority.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.