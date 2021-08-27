What a feeling of satisfaction comes to a man when he can honestly feel that his efforts have proven successful — that the task he set himself to perform has been well done.
It is probable that everyone has experienced this sense of satisfaction at some time, and can agree with the above statement out of their own experience. They can well realize then the present feelings of the officers and committees who had the success of the Redmond fair at heart. For the fair was a success. It does not have to be proven — everybody admits it.
There is but one report regarding the fair, and that report is commendatory. People were surprised, agreeably surprised — when they walked into tents and saw the fine display of grains, grasses and vegetables, fancy work and good things to eat. It was an exhibition that any country could be proud of and one in which a new country can take special satisfaction. True, there have been larger displays elsewhere where but none where the grains and vegetables could excel those exhibited at Redmond.
The fair was a good thing for the upper Deschutes valley. It was a great ad. It showed to the visitors what can be grown here — showed that we have one of the richest soils under the sun. The people responded liberally with their exhibits, everybody helped and hence the fair was a success.
Those officers and committees that the work to perform should receive commendation, as should Mr. F. S. Stanley who showed much interest in the fair and the D.L. & P. Bo., which subscribed $500 for premiums.
Editor’s note: The following historical editorial originally appeared in what was then called The Bend Bulletin on Sept. 28, 1906.
