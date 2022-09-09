The new ruling adopted by the State Land Board last week whereby purchasers of ditch land will hereafter be required to live upon and cultivate it, will undoubtedly arouse much bitter opposition among those who have bought the land as a speculation pure and simple. A large part of the land already sold under the local project is undoubtedly held by such speculators. They never intended to live upon, cultivate or improve the land in any way whatever. They had seen the marvelous advance in price of irrigated land in other sections, and figured that the local project was a good one on which to speculate and make a neat sum. They are willing to let some one else develop the land, and then when land values advance, they will pocket a good-sized chunk of the increase. The board’s new ruling will startle these fellows, for it will force them to either move upon the land or sell out to someone who will do so.
The new rule is a good one, and the speculator who is caught really deserves no pity. …
Editor’s note: The following historical editorial originally appeared in the Oct. 4, 1907, edition of what was then called The Bend Bulletin.
