Bend will do its best this year to celebrate the Fourth of July in a befitting manner. The decision to do so has been reached and committees are already busy laying plans. Funds have been freely subscribed. … This year we must again please the visitors and show them that when Bend invites them in, it always has something good for them, either in business expansion, mental development or recreation and sport. A spirit of harmony and pull-together-ness pervades the air. Let everybody plan to celebrate at Bend.

Editor’s note: The following historical editorial originally appeared in what was then called The Bend Bulletin on May 10, 1907.

