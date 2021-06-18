Editor’s note: The following historical editorial originally appeared in what was then called The Bend Bulletin on July 27, 1906.
There are few things of more value to a new country in an educational way than a permanent exhibit of the grains, grasses, fruits and vegetables that can be grown in that land. The Deschutes Country today occupies the position of a country just being opened to settlement. There has been considerable speculation as to what crops could be grown here and it has frequently been a surprise to those visiting this country to examine its resources, to find such an excellent showing in grains, grasses and vegetables. This year the land is proving it can grow fruit as well. As the trees, vines and bushes mature, a large amount of fruit can be grown. Thus we have the means from which to make a permanent and valuable exhibit of what the Bend country can produce.
Such an exhibit should be collected and placed in some room of easy access to strangers passing through town, and in charge of some competent person. Samples of crops raised should be solicited from the farmers in the vicinity, they should be properly tagged, with the date of sowing and the yield per acres noted, together with any other information of interest. …
Bend has a commercial club, whose business it is to see the development of this community. Should not this club take up this matter? The harvest time is here, the samples can be easily procured. Let us have a permanent exhibit.
