Three candidates are before the voters of Oregon for the office of United States Senator: Chas. W. Fulton, the present incumbent; H.M. Cake of Portland and Governor Chamberlain. Under Oregon’s direct primary law the voters have the privilege of stating at the primaries and later at the general election which man they wish to represent them in the senate. The office of senator is always an important one, and it behooves the voters of the state to consider carefully before casting their ballot for a candidate for that office.
Governor Chamberlain is a democrat and is thus badly handicapped in the race. The Bulletin does not believe the voters of Oregon want to send a democrat to the senate. The general election will probably prove this statement correct. Mr. Fulton and Mr. Cake are the only republican candidates. Mr. Cake is a new, untried man. What his influence would be in the senate is problematical. It always takes several sessions before a new member can exert any noticeable influence in behalf of his state or for any measure. The Bulletin believes it would be unwise at the present time to send a new man to the senate. There are several measures before the body in which Oregon is vitally interested, as for instance improvement of the Columbia river for navigation, and it would be most unwise to place this important work in the hands of a new, untried man.
On the other hand, Senator Fulton has been doing some very good work in Congress. … When he was the only Oregon representative in either house of Congress, Senator Fulton, single-handed and alone, secured the largest appropriation for Oregon rivers and harbors ever secured by the state, and in 1906 he continued this good work by securing an emergency appropriation of $400,000 for continuance of work on the Columbia river bar. …
He should be returned to the senate to continue the work he has begun.
Editor’s note: This historical editorial originally appeared in what was then called The Bend Bulletin on April 10, 1908.
