Editor's note: The following historical editorial originally appeared in what was then called The Bend Bulletin on January 17, 1908.
At the next meeting of the Bend Commercial Club on Monday evening, the personnel of the standing committees will be announced. The organization will then be completed and the club will be fairly launched in its work of advertising and building up Bend and the Bend country. A word or two in this connection will not be amiss.
Similar organizations are found in every community throughout the Northwest where the citizens are imbued with any noticeable degree of ginger or progressiveness. Commercial clubs are recognized as a necessity by every wide-awake town which is growing and pushing to the front. Large sums of money are being expended in advertising purchases and much good is being done by these various organizations. Bend has finally gotten in line with this work and intends to let the world know of her great and varied resources and possibilities....
Every effort will look toward the common good. Hence, all should lend their united and harmonious support. Personal preference should be put down. If you do not like just the precise manner in which this or that is done, do not let your disapproval be the cause of hindering work that is tending toward the common good. Again, let personal preferences be lost sight of in the larger work of building up the community. Let's get away from the smallness of personal ambitions and likes and dislikes and all pull together.
The organization of the present club is going forward with pleasing regularity and success. Everything indicates that it will do much good work. Plans for the extensive and judicious advertising of this section are already being perfected. Correspondence is now being had with men who may be secured to locate business enterprise here. Then let us get together, pull together, work together and accomplish results.
